Bruce, Jackson

BRUCE, Jr., Jackson



Celebration of Life service for Mr. Jackson Bernard Bruce, Jr. will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. He leaves to cherish his legacy of Christian service and faith, a devoted wife of 67 years, Rose Bruce; two dutiful sons, Jackson Bruce III (Angela) and Jeffery; two grandsons, Chaz and Camdyn; a supportive god-daughter, Lil Owens; a caring Church family, a host of nieces, nephews, "adopted" children, family members and friends. Today, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers





