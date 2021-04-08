Brozman, Suzanne

BROZMAN HEDDY (HIRSCH), Suzanne Maureen "Suzi"



Suzanne ("Suzi") Maureen Heddy Hirsch Brozman of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was 74 years old. Born in Jacksonville, FL on Jan. 16, 1947 to Ralph and Raevenna Hirsch, she graduated from the University of Florida, Gainesville. A true lifelong learner, Suzi sought out courses wherever they were offered, most especially at Emory University, where she befriended professors and administrators alike at the various schools. Her insatiable curiosity led her to a career in journalism, winning a First Place Simon Rockower prize (the "Jewish Pulitzer") in 2006 for her piece, "A Prescription for Faith," in the Atlanta Jewish Times. She took special interest in studying her Judaism, attending courses with many local rabbis across the denominational spectrum, and spent 2008-09 studying at Pardes Institute in Jerusalem. But Suzi's pursuits were not strictly intellectual; she was an expert cook, and she loved crafts, teaching herself pottery, stained glassmaking, and glass jewelry-making which she fashioned and gave to her many friends across Atlanta and beyond. Over the last fifteen years, she became very involved in Congregation Ohr Hatorah (formerly Young Israel of Toco Hills) where her presence and contributions were immediately felt, and more recently in New Toco Shul, where she was a founding board member. She participated regularly in the daf yomi group at both synagogues, studying a page of Talmud daily and asking keen questions for many years. Suzi is survived by her son, Bryan and brother, Gerald R. Hirsch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tam Institute for Jewish Studies at Emory University or New Toco Shul. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 8th, at Crest Lawn Cemetery with limited in-person attendance. The funeral will be livestreamed. To join the virtual service and to sign the online guest book, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999.

