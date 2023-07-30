BROYLES, Shirley



October 8, 1932 - July 27, 2023



Shirley Broyles, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home in Atlanta, GA, on July 27, 2023. She was born and raised in Richmond, VA, on October 8, 1932, as an only child to loving parents who instilled in her a strong sense of compassion, grace, and generosity.



Shirley attended St. Catherine's School, where she laid the foundation for a life dedicated to education and service. Crowned Richmond's Teen Queen in 1948, she furthered her studies at Sweet Briar College, where she cultivated lifelong friendships and nurtured a love for learning.



In 1952, she married Gilbert Carroll Hooper, Jr., and together they embarked on a new chapter in Baltimore, MD, where they raised five children. Shirley's nurturing and caring nature made her not only a devoted mother, but also a pillar of the community. She managed Octavia's women's clothing store and dedicated countless hours to the Junior League of Baltimore, where she made a lasting impact through her volunteer work.



Shirley's involvement in education extended to the Board of Trustees at St. Paul's School for Girls, where she served with dedication and grace. Additionally, she played pivotal roles as the Treasurer of the St. Paul's School for Girls' Parents Association and Chair of the McDonogh School Fashion Show. Her astute business skills were evident in her position as secretary of the Maryland Etching Company, a manufacturing business owned by her late husband, Mr. Hooper.



After the passing of Gilbert in 1991, Shirley found love again and married Norris Arnold Broyles in February 1993. Together, they resided in Norris' hometown of Atlanta, GA, where they cherished three decades of a loving and fulfilling marriage.



Shirley's radiance and vivacious spirit were contagious, and her presence lit up every room she entered. She had a passion for entertaining and exploring the world, making every moment with her unforgettable.



Shirley is survived by her devoted husband, Norris Broyles of Atlanta, with whom she shared 30 wonderful years. She leaves behind her loving daughters: Holly Leachman (Jack) of Chevy Chase, MD, Laurie Fisher (Alex) of Baltimore, MD, Michelle Hooper Springer (John) of Baltimore, MD; and her son, Trey Hooper (Coleman) of Baltimore, MD. Shirley was also a cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



In addition to her immediate family, Shirley is survived by three stepchildren: Norris Broyles III (Kathy) of Atlanta, GA, Ed Broyles (Cathy) of Seneca, SC, and Nancy Broyles (Doug) of Atlanta, GA. She was a loving step-grandmother to seven step-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband; and their daughter, Stacey Ellen Hooper.



While her passing leaves an immense void in the lives of all who knew and loved her, Shirley will be remembered for her boundless love, kindness, and zest for life. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends.



The family will hold a Memorial Service by invitation in Atlanta, at Peachtree Hills Place. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Stacey Ellen Hooper '72 Memorial Scholarship at the St. Paul's School for Girls, which may be mailed to The St. Paul's Schools, c/o Advancement Office, P.O. Box 8100, Brooklandville, Maryland, 21022.





