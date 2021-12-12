Broyles, Patricia

BROYLES (PATTERSON), Patricia "Patsy"



Patricia "Patsy" Patterson Broyles of Duluth, GA July 22, 1940 to Dec. 1, 2021. "Patsy" made her way to heaven at the age of 81 and joined her husband Carroll Dean Broyles who was deceased in 2010. It was certain to be a joyous reunion though those left behind are missing Patsy and Carroll.



Patsy is survived by her brother in law Christopher Broyles, (Diane), nephew Matthew Broyles (Sherry), great niece Breita, great nephew Kristof, sister Donna Patterson, sister Ettie Hawkins (John), niece Rachel Hawkins, sister Laurie Sawyer (Tommy), nephew Patrick Sawyer, niece Amanda Sawyer, sister in law Nancy Patterson, niece Stacy Fouts (Alex), great nephews Avery and Brady Fouts. Patsy was predeceased by sister Alice Patterson, and brother Turner "Whit" Patterson IV.



Patsy was born in Newnan, GA to Mary Edna Smith Patterson and Turner Whitfield Patterson III. She was the second of six children. The family moved from Newnan to Atlanta which was her father's hometown and settled in Decatur where Patsy attended Winona Park Elementary from the first through seventh grades.



Patsy's older sister, Alice, attended Napsonia which became Westminster. Alice blazed that trail as a star and Patsy was welcomed with open arms. Patsy was interested in all manner of things but particularly music, architecture, math, and the French language. She loved blues of the 1950s,was a huge Nina Simone fan, along with the trumpet player Chris Botti, and the vocals from long ago by Jack Jones. She graduated from Westminster in 1958 and was a trailblazer by being accepted to Georgia Tech in the fall of that year with few women. Her father was a civil engineer who attended Georgia Tech in the 1930s and Patsy aspired to be an architect using that great DNA. Patsy's mother "Miss Edna" was a steel magnolia and Patsy definitely learned from her.



It was at Georgia Tech where she met her husband Carroll Broyles and they married in 1961. They were a bit shy of 50 years of marriage when he died in 2010. They travelled together all over the country and briefly lived in Mendham N. J. where they were southerners dealing with all that snow. Patsy told a funny story about a trip to the local grocery store. It seems there were two "Brits" ahead of her at checkout. The cashier and person bagging groceries could not figure out the accent and therefore determined they were from the American South. Patsy set them both straight that they, indeed, had Southern accents but they were Southern England accents where Southern American accents actually began. The American version was always much slower.



There is no formal service planned at this time. Ashes of Patricia "Patsy" and her husband Carroll will be mixed and interred at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with family and close friends present at a future date.



