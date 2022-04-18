BROYLES, James David



James David Broyles of Atlanta, GA died peacefully at home April 13, 2022 at the age of 78. David was born in Kingsport, TN on December 7, 1943. David graduated from Science Hill HS, ETSU, and Woodrow Wilson College of Law. He was a CPA and a partner in the firm Barnes, Broyles and Assoc. He was a longtime member of Peachtree Christian Church. David is survived by his wife, Pat, of 54 years; his daughters, Brooke Hardy (Russ) and Sloane Presley (Marshall), and their families; and his sister, Diann Broyles. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peachtree Christian Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow Saturday, in Fall Branch, TN at 1:00 PM at Fall Branch Methodist Church.



