BROWNLEE, Emory W.



COL (Ret) Emory W. Brownlee, 89, of Cumming, GA died February 27, 2022. Visitation will precede the 11:00 AM memorial service at Ingram's Funeral Home on March 4, 2022. Interment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Obituary is available at Ingramfuneralhome.com.