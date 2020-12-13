Brownlee, Charlie







Charlie Ruth Brownlee (POKIE)





Happy Birthday My darling wife whom I love so very much,I sit here with tears in my eyes at 3:00am 12/10/20,reminiscing of all the wonderful years god gave us together,he blessed us with two beautiful sons Charles & Dooley Bug,He joined us together in marriage on July 16,1961 through July 2016.I love you even before then as kids,Rest in Gods care my love,Until we meet in eternity once again,I will forever Love and Cherish our Love,Love Robert,Charles,Sam and the intire Family