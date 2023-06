BROWNING, Azura Amore



March 16, 2023 - May 22, 2023



Azura Amore Browning was born March 16, 2023, in Midland, TX to Quontarius "Quon" Browning and Alajia Gildon. Azura transitioned from this life on May 22, 2023.



She was a beloved precious jewel and princess. Although her time on this side of heaven was brief, she left a lifetime of memories and moments that will be forever cherished.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com