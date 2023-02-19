X
Dark Mode Toggle

Browner, Alice

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROWNER, Alice

Alice Browner, 89, died peacefully in the comfort of her Decatur, GA home on February 6, 2023. A native of Elberton, GA, Alice was most noted as a civic leader and as co-founder and legendary director of Help House, Inc. Established 1979 in Atlanta's Grant Park community, the independent non-profit agency provided temporary shelter for homeless families for many years.

AJC coverage of local and state agencies' recognition of Alice Browner's efforts stated that she would "holler, cuss and cry if that is what it takes to make people stand on their own feet again." As a tirelessly engaged citizen, she described herself as "always trying to make a difference."

Those who cherish her memory include daughters, Denise Sharif, Shera Browner, and Connie Browner; son, Barry Browner (Saundra); sister, Geneva Odister; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

'A Life Well Lived' memorial celebration is planned for the spring.

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news8h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
11h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
6h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

7 teens, 2 younger kids shot at Columbus gas station after dispute at party
12h ago
The Latest

Dortch, Thomas
2h ago
Curtin, Elaine
2h ago
Howland, Albert
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top