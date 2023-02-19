BROWNER, Alice



Alice Browner, 89, died peacefully in the comfort of her Decatur, GA home on February 6, 2023. A native of Elberton, GA, Alice was most noted as a civic leader and as co-founder and legendary director of Help House, Inc. Established 1979 in Atlanta's Grant Park community, the independent non-profit agency provided temporary shelter for homeless families for many years.



AJC coverage of local and state agencies' recognition of Alice Browner's efforts stated that she would "holler, cuss and cry if that is what it takes to make people stand on their own feet again." As a tirelessly engaged citizen, she described herself as "always trying to make a difference."



Those who cherish her memory include daughters, Denise Sharif, Shera Browner, and Connie Browner; son, Barry Browner (Saundra); sister, Geneva Odister; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



'A Life Well Lived' memorial celebration is planned for the spring.



Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.

