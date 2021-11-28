BROWNE, James Stewart



James Stewart Browne died peacefully on November 18, 2021, surrounded by his family in Highlands, North Carolina. Born in 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, Jim spent most of his childhood in Coral Gables, Florida and graduated from Coral Gables High School. He had many fond memories of sailboat racing and biking while growing up, and he remained a lover of nature, hiking, and national parks and forests his entire life.



He met Lynne Underwood, his wife of 55 years, at Lake George in the Adirondacks in 1964. They married in June 1966, shortly after he graduated from the Ohio State University, where he was a business major and a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army in Benjamin Franklin Village, Mannheim, Germany, from 1966 to 1968, specializing as a Chaplain's Assistant. Upon his return to the U.S., he began working at Stewart R. Browne Manufacturing, a safety equipment manufacturing company founded by his grandfather. He remained at the family company from 1968 until his retirement in 2013, serving as President for fifteen years.



Those who knew Jim described him as kind, gentle, generous, funny and humble. He was a devoted husband to Lynne and a doting father to his children, Margaret, of Brooklyn, NY, and Ross, of Atlanta, GA. He instilled in his family his love of travel, nature and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a loving brother and health care guardian to his late sister Carolyn Mason Browne.



After 30 years of living in the Atlanta area, Jim and Lynne decided to settle in Highlands, NC, their favorite spot in the mountains. Jim took countless hikes in Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests and in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He could be found on trails around Highlands almost daily with his beloved mini schnauzers, Sophie and Woody. He was a generous supporter of conservation and environmental causes and an enthusiastic collector of folk art and crafts.



In addition to his wife and children, Jim is survived by two brothers, Alan and Christopher Browne, both of greater Atlanta. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Highlands-Missions (www.fpchighlands.org). A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Highlands on Friday, December 3 at 2 pm.



Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.



Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

