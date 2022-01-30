BROWN, William Douglas



William Douglas Brown, 88, passed away quietly on January 22, 2022 after a brief hospital stay. Bill was born June 24, 1933, in New York City to parents John Muir Brown and Gabrielle Bacon Brown. He had a happy childhood in Hastings on Hudson, New York, with his twin brother Bob, and older brothers Don and John. After graduating from Hastings High School, he went to Cornell University School of Hotel Management where he met the love of his life and future wife Ann Curley Brown. The couple married in New York City at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church in 1957.



After college, Bill joined the Army where he ran the Army General Officer's Club in Washington, D.C. taking care of such luminaries as the Eisenhowers, Nixons, and Joe DiMaggio. More important to him than any VIP, was of course, the arrival of their precious daughter, Elizabeth Bacon Brown.



Post-Army, he joined IBM where he worked in sales and marketing for 30 years. The Browns made their home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut where Bill spent many happy times racing sailboats around New England and Bermuda with close friends. But the happiest time in Old Greenwich was when his son and namesake, William D. Brown, Jr., was born.



The Browns moved to Dunwoody, GA in 1974 and lived there until 1978 when Bill was transferred to Milan, Italy for an incredible opportunity with IBM. For four years, they enjoyed "la dolce vita" , traveling all over Europe, having frequent visits from family and dear friends. As both Ann and Bill were trained in the culinary arts at Cornell, they threw themselves into the Italian scene, learning to make pasta and other regional favorites.



In 1992, Bill retired and enjoyed having more time to cook, paint, garden, entertain, visit Hilton Head, S.C. and take care of his beloved Havanese dog, Pucker. He and Ann spent many memorable vacations traveling with their best friends Carol and Bob Stewart to Italy, Maine, Hilton Head and Palm Beach among other destinations. However, the most cherished times were spent with his family. Bill is survived by his devoted daughter Liz Brown, his treasured son Bill Brown, wife Lori and their family of four beautiful daughters, Ansley Brown Propst (William), Emily Kearns Brown, Sarah Elizabeth Brown and Caroline Lewis Brown.



The Brown family has always been a very close-knit family, and Bill's grandchildren brought him tremendous pride and joy. They enjoyed many wonderful vacations together including to Hilton Head Island, St. Maarten and Eleuthera, and they made it point to come together for family suppers on Sundays.



Bill was predeceased by his parents, his wife Ann, and his brother Donald. In addition to his children and granddaughters, he is survived by his brothers Robert Bacon Brown and John Muir Brown, Jr., and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at 2 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs. The funeral and burial will take place in New York at a later date. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Somerby Sandy Springs and to his healthcare aide and friend, Melinda Clay Wells. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation.



https://www.supportstjosephs.org/donate.



