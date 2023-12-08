BROWN, Ulysses
Age 57, of Americus, GA, passed November 29, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
BROWN, Ulysses
Age 57, of Americus, GA, passed November 29, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 8, 2023 at 12 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral