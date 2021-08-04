BROWN, Terry Royce



Terry Royce Brown, of Ellenwood GA, went to be with Our Lord and Savior July 26, 2021.



Born on November 12, 1941, in Forest Park, GA to the late Mary Eloise Echols Brown and James Royce Brown. Survived by his wife Martey Brown, daughters Taniell (Alan) Benton, Misty (Suzanne) Farmer, Monica (Brian) Oliver, Maghan (Barry) Peppers, sIsters June Hankins and Joyce Cole. 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and several life long friends.



Service will be Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough, GA, receiving family and friends 2- 3 PM,service at 3 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Haven Baptist Church Building Fund.

