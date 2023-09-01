Brown, Ruby

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

BROWN, Ruby

Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Ruby Glenise Brown will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. To cherish her memory, Ruby leaves her daughters, Patrice Yvette Brown and Cherita Gayle Brown Hardie; special niece, Sheila Vanessa Hall Mason; nephew, Carlos Jordan; nieces, Evette Jordan Harris and Wanda Jordan; special cousins, Annie Ruth Evans (Jay), Jerald Hale, and Milton "Kent" Swain (Emma); a host of Hale, Evans, Swain, Griffin, and Brown relatives; her "like-a-son-to-me", Alonzo Nelson; lifelong friends, Harold and Charlotte Light; BFF, Cynthia Amiger; and the Walton Lakes Community. Today, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger8h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
10h ago

Credit: TNS

1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
14h ago
The Latest

Rayle, Margaret
Armstrong, Kimbler
1h ago
Dunbar, Rickiya
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
15h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
19h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top