BROWN, Ruby



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Ruby Glenise Brown will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. To cherish her memory, Ruby leaves her daughters, Patrice Yvette Brown and Cherita Gayle Brown Hardie; special niece, Sheila Vanessa Hall Mason; nephew, Carlos Jordan; nieces, Evette Jordan Harris and Wanda Jordan; special cousins, Annie Ruth Evans (Jay), Jerald Hale, and Milton "Kent" Swain (Emma); a host of Hale, Evans, Swain, Griffin, and Brown relatives; her "like-a-son-to-me", Alonzo Nelson; lifelong friends, Harold and Charlotte Light; BFF, Cynthia Amiger; and the Walton Lakes Community. Today, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral