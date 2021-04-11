Brown, Rose

BROWN (DRAKE), Rose Maurie



Mrs. Rose Maurie (Drake) Brown passed away on April 9, 2021, at Monarch Villa at Stockbridge, a memory care facility. She was born August 30, 1937 in Miami, FL to Arch Drake and Grace (Jackson) Drake. The family including Rose's older sister, Valerie, moved to Orlando, FL. in 1945 and Rose graduated from Edgewater High School in 1955. She then entered Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, TN., where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1959. Rose moved to Atlanta to start her teaching career in 1959. She taught at Blair Village School for eight years, then taught at Perkerson School for eleven years. Rose received a Master of Education degree from Georgia State University in 1971. After getting married to Walter Brown in May 1978 Rose taught three more years in the Atlanta system in special education (gifted). Upon moving to Jonesboro in 1981, Rose began teaching in the gifted program of Clayton County for the remaining eleven years of her 33 year teaching career and took early retirement in June 1992. Rose was a member of Sylvan Hills Baptist Church in Atlanta for about 42 years, where she sang in the choir and taught children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Later she and Walter joined First Christian Church of Jonesboro in 2003, where Rose also sang in the choir. Sending cards of encouragement to those who were sick or bereaved was a personal ministry which Rose used as a blessing to many over the years. As a teenager in Orlando, Rose and her sister Valerie were active in the Youth For Christ group, singing and praising God. Rose also helped less fortunate young people, providing food or helping them financially to be able to go to summer camps. Rose was an animal lover and helped bring a number of kittens and puppies into the world. Her bindle and white Shih-Tzu Samantha is still living at almost 16 years of age. Rose is survived by her husband of almost 43 years, Walter. Other survivors include a younger brother, Robert of Ooltewah, TN.; nieces and their families in the Jacksonville, FL. area and nieces, nephews and cousins in the Southeast. A Special Thanks to the staff of Monarch Villa at Stockbridge and to the staff from Homestead Hospice who ministered and attended to Rose with loving care while she was at Monarch Villa. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m.. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Wade Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or those that wish may make a donation to First Christian Church Jonesboro, 2272 Walt Stephens Road Jonesboro, GA 30236, ph 770-478-7870 in Memory of Rose Maurie (Drake) Brown. Ford-Stewart Funeral home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

