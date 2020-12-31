BROWN, Ronald Dean



Ronald Dean Brown, age 71, passed on December 30, 2020. He was born to Rose and Eugene Brown in Buffalo, New York on June 5th, 1949.



He graduated and played football for Dayton University, then was drafted into the Army where he was honorably discharged. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, a bowler, a jokester, and spent countless hours reading to his grandchildren's school classes. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Jean Brown and children Jason Brown, Jeremy Brown, and Ilana West. He had 5 grandchildren whom he adored: Kaitlyn, Nick, Ben, Victor and River.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jeffrey and Mitchell Brown. He was loved by many.



