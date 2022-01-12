Brown, Robert

BROWN, Jr., Robert



Robert 'Bobby' Franklin Brown, Jr., 86, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on December 31, 2021 after a valiant battle with leukemia. The son of Marjorie Hyde Brown and Robert F. Brown, Sr. he was born on September 12, 1935 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Bobby was predeceased in death by his mother and father, Marjorie and Robert Brown, brother, Reverend Douglas Brown, sister, Gayle Brown Gower, many aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephew. Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Emiline, daughters Vivian Vance (Bob), Elaine Cavender (Will) and Sylvia Short (Dave). He is also survived by his grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Daddy Bobby", Chris Tuck, Lindsay Holloway (Jonathan), Wes Vance, Sydney Allanson (Christian) and stepgrandson, James Vance. Bobby also loved and cared deeply for his 9 great-grandchildren. While attending Chamblee High School, Bobby played basketball and football. He was a graduate of West Georgia College, and also attended Georgia State University and Oglethorpe University with a basketball scholarship. Bobby met his wife of 63 years, Emiline Carter and they lived in the Dunwoody area for many years. Professionally, Bobby was partner, then owner of Brown Tire Company in Chamblee, Georgia. Using imminent domain, the Chamblee MARTA station was built on the property of Brown Tire Company in 1987. He moved on to earn his real estate license and became a successful real estate investor and developer. He was a longtime member of Chamblee United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer during which time the church moved its location to a 38 acre property inside the Atlanta perimeter for approximately $65,000; Bobby always spoke "it was a great bargain for the Church". He also served on the Board of Equalization of DeKalb County, served as President of the North DeKalb Lions Club, a member of the Georgia and National Tire Dealers Association, a member of the Chamblee Doraville Business Men's Association, and a member of Chamblee Masonic Lodge No. 444. After Bobby and Emiline retired, they moved to Greensboro, Georgia where they lived for 20 years, enjoying all that Reynolds Lake Oconee had to offer. Bobby loved playing golf with his many buddies, entertaining friends and family in their home, and he also enjoyed sitting on his screened in porch and watching all the golfers hit their approach shot onto the green (if they were lucky) and then sink or miss their putts. They were active members of Greensboro United Methodist Church. Recently, he and Emiline moved to Woodstock, Georgia to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. While living in Woodstock, Bobby and Emiline attended Canton United Methodist Church. Bobby's family will miss his humor, advice, and calming presence. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com for the Brown family.

