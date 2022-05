BROWN, Robert C.



Celebration of Life Service for Robert C. Brown will be held 11AM Tuesday, May 10,2022. Friendship Community Church 4141 Old Fairburn Rd. Atlanta,GA.30349. Pastor Torin T. Dailey Officiating. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Public Viewing TODAY from 6-8PM. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Alice Brown; children and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 770-907-8548