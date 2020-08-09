BROWN, Richard Richard Thurman Brown, 82, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on July 27th, 2020 with family surrounding him. He bravely fought prostate cancer for over 20 years and eventually succumbed to complications. Rick Brown was born in Boston, MA on January 21st, 1938 and raised in Wesley, ME and Darien, CT by William and Marjorie Brown. He prepped at Kent School and graduated from Darien HS in 1956 while lettering in 5 sports. After serving in the Marine Corps, he studied at UVA pursuing a degree in English Literature. Rick was a dedicated and respected Insurance Adjuster for Allstate and Georgia Farm Bureau for several decades. Rick is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Gayle Harris Brown; daughters: Lisa Michelle Paradis and Kristin Brown Wagner and son-in-law Lee Wagner; grandsons Beau, Hollis, and Max Paradis; granddaughters: Lexi, Grayson, and Kate Wagner; sister, Kathryn Irvine; nephew, Andy Irvine and great-nephews: Ian and Ike. As a young man, Rick was an accomplished athlete in tennis, snow skiing, baseball, and bicycling. His interests included being a motorcycle enthusiast, a car connoisseur, and an avid antique collector. He acquired eclectic musical tastes ranging from classical to country. Rick evolved into a talented craftsman who created unique clocks, walking sticks, and knives with his signature embellishments. Due to his crafting skills, Rick could fix, untangle, or glue back together anything that needed mending. Being an English scholar, he was always a stickler for proper grammar (hope he approves of this synopsis!). Rick loved entertaining lifelong friends and family, especially at his Lake Burton home during his 20+ years of retirement. He famously made friends of all ages wherever he went, for no one could resist his magnetic personality. Anyone who knew Rick would say his best quality besides his big heart was his keen sense of humor that enhanced every life experience. A memorial to celebrate Rick's life will be held at a future date. A private graveside service will be conducted at the family plot in Darien, CT. Donations in Rick's memory may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer. Condolences can be expressed by visiting FischerFuneralCare.com. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta 678-514-1000.

