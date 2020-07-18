BROWN, Richard Earl "Rich" Richard Earl Brown "Rich", 81, passed away at his home in Sandy Springs, GA on July 6 after many months of battling one major health crisis after another. Rich was born May 5,1939 in Harvey, IL to Mynor Robert Brown and Ann Kurysh and married Marilin Watkins on September 3, 1960 in Flossmoor, IL. Rich was a humble but witty, dedicated and loving husband and father, and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilin Brown, daughter, Laura Black-Farrar of Waxhaw, NC; son-in-law David Farrar; grandsons, Maxwell Douglas Black and Connor Richard Black and brother Brian Brown of Chicago, IL. Rich graduated Thornton Township High School and received his bachelor's degree and Jurist Doctor from the University of IL. Upon graduation he joined Arthur Anderson & Co, completed his CPA and became the youngest Tax Partner for Arthur Anderson at that time. Upon his retirement from the firm after 25 years, he spent another two years commuting between Detroit and Atlanta on contract to General Motors, as he had been their principal tax accountant while with Arthur Anderson. They had given him an offer he could not refuse! Rich was extremely generous in his time, money and spirit. Volunteerism was a significant part of Richard's life. He was active over the years with the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the Salvation Army, and many other community organizations. He and Marilin provided emergency foster care for children in crisis through the Illinois Children's Home and foster care for newborns, through Bethany Christian Services in Chattanooga, TN. Together he and Marilin enjoyed politics, supporting conservative causes, tennis, bridge, and world travel. Rich loved sports, particularly baseball, football and tennis and was very athletic. In High School, he was an All State basketball forward. Very well rounded, he also played violin first chair, and loved classical music, which he enjoyed sharing. He always enjoyed a good joke and sharing chocolate, which he would have given up, but he was no quitter! Upon his retirement, much of his time when not traveling, was dedicated to the Sandy Springs Society, and in 2012, Rich was presented the Spirit of Sandy Springs Award for outstanding community service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Rich Brown to the Sandy Springs Society, PO Box 720074, Sandy Springs, GA 30358. These funds will be designated towards helping individuals in need within the community.

