BROWN, Raymond



Madison



Raymond Madison Brown, 74, of Atlanta, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Known for his long career in the NFL, Brown battled dementia and lung cancer in recent years while remaining a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend.



Brown was known as a tone setter and a ballhawk on defense during his ten-year playing career in the NFL. In 1973, he led the Falcons with six interceptions, and the following year he led the entire NFC with 8 interceptions. In 1977, Brown was a key contributor to the Falcons' Grits Blitz defense, which at the time set an NFL record allowing an all-time low number of points in a 14 game season. Brown had five interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on a defense that became historically great during his final season in Atlanta. He was traded the following season to the New Orleans Saints, where played from 1978 to 1980.



Brown later worked as an entrepreneur and business owner, from 1983 until his retirement in 2018. His company, Brown Boy II, specialized in building construction and home remodeling, later evolving to bridge repair. He was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and volunteered for several years at the Cobb County Juvenile Court. His hobbies included jogging, tennis, entertaining, staying on top of the latest news, and watching football.



Brown was born on January 12, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Raymond Edward Brown and Lutiel Vivian Brown. Brown is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Brown; four children, Gretchen Brown, Ryan Bantu, Derek Tice-Brown (Mark Tice), and Christopher Brown (Tahira Brown); sister, Jacqueline Holland; grandchildren, Bisu Bantu, Milana Brown, Blake Bantu, Cameron Brown, Talia Brown, and Beya Bantu.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, on Sunday, November 5, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta. Final burial will take place at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas.





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