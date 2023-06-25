Brown, Polly Robertson

ROBERTSON BROWN,



Polly



Polly Robertson Brown



Polly Brown passed away on June 19, 2023. Polly was born December 17, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC, to Lucille Smith Robertson and Luther Frederick Robertson. She attended Spartanburg High School and graduated in 1947. Upon graduation her mother insisted that she attend college, and Polly finished Winthrop College in 1951. After graduation, she began teaching elementary school in Atlanta, whereupon she met the love of her life, Edward Christopher Brown. The two were married and lived in Atlanta while Polly taught school and Ed finished Oral Surgery training. Polly was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to all of those that knew her. She was the consummate southern belle, and a proud and active member of the DAR.



Polly was a homemaker and worked in her husband's practice. She also assisted thousands of Atlanta brides during her years as a bridal consultant at Rich's. Polly's favorite hobby was ALTA tennis, where she played with her buddies at the Cherokee Town Club. It did not matter at what level she was competing, all the players wanted her to be involved with their team.



Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward Christopher Brown; her daughter, Helen Fayssoux (Susie) Brown; her brother, Frederick Robertson; her sister, June VanPatton; and both parents. Her schnauzer puppies, Pepper, Prissy, Pacey, Edwina, and Toby, are waiting for her at the rainbow bridge.



Survivors include her son, Stanford Christopher Brown (Elyse); grandsons, Taylor Christopher Brown and Edward Culin Brown (Misbah); granddaughter, Sarah Fayssoux Thompson; son-in-law, Steve Thompson; and great-grandson, Adam Siddique Brown.



The family would like to thank all of the wonderful ladies who assisted Polly at Wynfield Park. These individuals not only provided her exceptional care during her time there, but also became part of her extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.



Polly will be buried at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors

1503 Dawson Road

Albany, GA

31707

https://www.kimbrellstern.com