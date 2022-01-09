BROWN, Patterson



Patterson Wynne Brown, 78, of Athens, passed away from pneumonia on December 27, 2021.



Born in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late Dr. Samuel Young Brown and Marie Patterson Brown. He is survived by his daughter Marie Stafford (Lance) of Atlanta, and his son Patterson Brown, Jr. (Ashley) of Arlington, VA; grandsons Nicholas Stafford and Patterson Brown III; and granddaughters Evelyn Stafford and Elizabeth Brown. He is also survived by brother Dr. Samuel Y. Brown, Jr. (Linda) of Metairie, LA; sisters Lyn Brown and Susan Brown of Athens.



Patterson was a native of Atlanta and attended Spring Street Elementary and Westminster before graduating from Darlington School in Rome, GA. He graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.



Patterson owned the Mean Bean restaurant in Little Five Points in Atlanta and later started a diner in Candler Park called Gato Bizco. He moved to Athens in 2010 to live near his sisters because of health reasons. He suffered from dementia and was able to live with his sisters until March, 2021, when he moved to Silverleaf Memory Care in Athens.



Patterson had a wonderful wit and endeared himself to others with his great sense of humor. He was a loving, gentle person and will be greatly missed.



Central Cremation Services of Pendergrass, GA is in charge of cremation. There is no memorial service planned at this time.

