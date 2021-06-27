Brown, Neoma

BROWN (QUARTON), Neoma Jean



of Tucker, originally from Oskaloosa, Iowa passed away on June 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Clair & Bessie Quarton. She is survived by her loving husband, Lewis Raymond Brown, her sister, Mary Elizabeth Quarton, brother-in-law Howard (Delores) Brown, sisters-in-law Dorothy Brown and Jeanette Brown, and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to gather for a graveside service on June 30 at 10:00 in the morning at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA



