ajc logo
X

Brown, Nancy

ajc.com

Obituaries

BROWN, Nancy Elizabeth

Nancy Elizabeth Brown passed away July 3, 2022, at her home in Decatur, Georgia. She was 77 years old. Nancy was born in Fulton County, Georgia, in 1945. She moved with her family to Decatur in 1948 and lived in Decatur thereafter. She graduated with honors from Decatur High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Emory University.

Nancy was a career administrator with the Social Security Administration and the Georgia Department of Disability Adjudicated Services. She was a supervisor and program expert. Her speciality was working with disabled persons to determine their eligibility for government assistance. She was an impassioned, dedicated person who aspired to help those who needed a hand up. She was highly regarded by her peers for her knowledge of policy and for her efficiency.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Brown of Tucker; and her sister, Patricia Brown Finch of Sharpsburg. She is survived by her brother, Stephen Brown (Karen) of Powell, Tennessee; nephews, David Cureton (Julie, Clara, Elise) of Alpharetta, Roger Brown of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Jason Page of Greenville, South Carolina.

Friends are invited to gather for a remembrance reception at Nancy's favorite restaurant, Melton's App & Tap, 2500 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033, on Friday, August 12th at 3 PM. Graveside service will be at Pennington United Methodist Church, 1160 Broughton Road, Godfrey, Georgia 30056, on Saturday, August 13, at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University or the The Atlanta Humane Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends13h ago
Cheyenne Parker’s basket with 0.3 to play lifts Dream over Sparks
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
11h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
5h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Silcox, Daniel Hal
1h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top