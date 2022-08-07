BROWN, Nancy Elizabeth



Nancy Elizabeth Brown passed away July 3, 2022, at her home in Decatur, Georgia. She was 77 years old. Nancy was born in Fulton County, Georgia, in 1945. She moved with her family to Decatur in 1948 and lived in Decatur thereafter. She graduated with honors from Decatur High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Emory University.



Nancy was a career administrator with the Social Security Administration and the Georgia Department of Disability Adjudicated Services. She was a supervisor and program expert. Her speciality was working with disabled persons to determine their eligibility for government assistance. She was an impassioned, dedicated person who aspired to help those who needed a hand up. She was highly regarded by her peers for her knowledge of policy and for her efficiency.



Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Brown of Tucker; and her sister, Patricia Brown Finch of Sharpsburg. She is survived by her brother, Stephen Brown (Karen) of Powell, Tennessee; nephews, David Cureton (Julie, Clara, Elise) of Alpharetta, Roger Brown of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Jason Page of Greenville, South Carolina.



Friends are invited to gather for a remembrance reception at Nancy's favorite restaurant, Melton's App & Tap, 2500 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033, on Friday, August 12th at 3 PM. Graveside service will be at Pennington United Methodist Church, 1160 Broughton Road, Godfrey, Georgia 30056, on Saturday, August 13, at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University or the The Atlanta Humane Society.

