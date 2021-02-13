Brown, Nan

BROWN (STANLEY), Nan



Nan Stanley Brown, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died on Saturday, February 6, 2021.



She was predeceased by her husband Brian Sperry Brown Jr., parents Bess and Eugene Stanley and by her sisters, Louise Stanley Anderson and Betty Stanley Butler.



Nan was born on August 27th, 1928 in Thomasville, Georgia and grew up in Savannah. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.F.A. degree and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She won the Shorter Award for sculpture her senior year.



She enjoyed tennis, traveling, gardening, collecting antiques, calligraphy, and art. Nan particularly loved spending time at the beach and the mountains.



She is survived by her son Brian S. Brown III (Jane), daughter Nancy L. Brown of Toronto (Alain Meloche), grandson Beau, Brian S. Brown IV (Jean), granddaughter Sara Begley (Jay) and four great grandchildren, Kate and Elizabeth Begley and Baxter and Jonathan Brown.



Also surviving are her brothers-in-law C. Lee Butler and Bobby Joe Anderson.



Nan's family also included eight much-loved nieces, nephews and their families.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Cathedral of St. Philip and the Shephard Spinal Center

