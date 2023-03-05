BROWN, Myron Keith



September 14, 1956 -



February 21, 2023



On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Myron K. Brown, a beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away at 67 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home in SW Atlanta.



His parents, Louis and Minola Brown preceded him in death. Myron grew up in East St. Louis, IL, and graduated from East St. Louis Sr., High Class of 1975. He moved to Georgia in 1990. Myron was married to Kathey Brown for 24 years. He leaves behind one son, Jeremy Keith Brown; three sisters, Shelia Brown, Ariel Brown Marquardt(d), and Erica Brown Gayles; and three brothers, Louis Brown, Felix Brown, and Cedric Brown(d).

