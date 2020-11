BROWN, Muriel V.



In loving memory of Muriel V. Brown who died peacefully at Emory Hillandale Hospital on October 31st. She was 96 years old. Muriel was the wife of the late Milford Lawrence Brown, Sr., and mother of Milford L. Brown, Jr., and Larene B. LaSonde. She also leaves grandchildren Devin, Edward and Hailey and two great-granddaughters. She leaves a host of family in New York and Maryland. She lived a long and fulfilling life.