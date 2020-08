BROWN, Mildred Young The graveside Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mildred Young Brown will be held Mon., Aug. 3, 2020, 11:00 am @ Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 3230 Cross Plains Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 10:45 AM. Young's Funeral Home, 1553 Old Athens Road Gainesville, GA 30507, 770-535-8189.