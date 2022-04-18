BROWN, Mercer



Mr. Mercer Brown of Tyrone passed away April 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Connie) Brown; daughter, Patricia Brown and her husband David Sasseville of Jefferson City, MO; son, Jerry Brown and his wife Denise of Tyrone, GA; brother, Donnie Brown of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Robin Sasseville of Nashville, TN; Lindsay Sasseville of Jefferson City, MO; David Brown and his wife Ali of San Antonio, TX; Audrey Tucker and her husband Tyson of Tulsa, OK; Heather McClanahan and her husband Gary of Princeton, NJ and 7 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park.




