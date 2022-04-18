ajc logo
Brown, Mercer

BROWN, Mercer

Mr. Mercer Brown of Tyrone passed away April 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Connie) Brown; daughter, Patricia Brown and her husband David Sasseville of Jefferson City, MO; son, Jerry Brown and his wife Denise of Tyrone, GA; brother, Donnie Brown of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Robin Sasseville of Nashville, TN; Lindsay Sasseville of Jefferson City, MO; David Brown and his wife Ali of San Antonio, TX; Audrey Tucker and her husband Tyson of Tulsa, OK; Heather McClanahan and her husband Gary of Princeton, NJ and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

