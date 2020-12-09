BROWN, Mattie L.



Mrs. Mattie L. Brown of Decatur, GA passed on Dec. 5, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Fri. Dec. 11, 2020 at 1PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Public viewing Thurs. 1PM-6PM. Services are entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000.



