Mary Alice Brown, 71 of Atlanta, passed on March 7, 2021. Service March 20, 2021, 11:00 AM at Wings of Faith Worldwide Ministries, 1260 Old Conley Road, Conley, GA 30288. Interment, Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. The service will be live streamed. Watts funeral Home, Union Point. 706-486-4557