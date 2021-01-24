X

BROWN, Marshell

Marshell Brown, 79 of Atlanta, GA transitioned on Monday, January 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie Bradberry Brown; son, Marshell Clifton (Adrienne DC) Brown; grandchildren, Marshell Jylin Alonzo Brown and Adrianna Jean-Maree Brown. A Celebration of Life and Love is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331. On Monday, there will be a public viewing from 1:00 - 6:00 PM. The Omega service will begin promptly at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Radcliffe Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW Atlana, GA 30318. Rev. Dr. Andrew Lee Stephens, officiant. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




