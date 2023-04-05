BROWN, Marion Allen



Marion Allen Brown, of Decatur, GA, passed away on March 31, 2023. His Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 1540 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Rev. Isaiah J. Waddy, Pastor, Eulogist. Rev. Courtney J. Mackey, officiating. Instate 10:00 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Marion is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Gwendolyn Smith Brown; daughter, Edwarna (John) Loucks; daughter, Conradia (Jacque) Wells; son, Sireno (Melissa) Holt; son, Mariolonto Felix Brown; and, son, Mariono Felipe Brown. He had eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



