BROWN, Margaret



Cannon



Margaret Cannon Boyce Brown, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday,October 29, 2023. She was just under 101 years old.



Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave., Waco, Texas. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the family home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, the evening prior to the funeral.



Margaret loved life, loved learning, loved people, and intentionally lived her faith in Jesus Christ with an outpouring of love and hospitality to all who crossed her path.



As Discover Magazine noted,"If you have ever wondered what it would be like to be touched by the wand of a fairy godmother, it's like being touched by Margaret. She exudes caring and kindness and is a shining example of loving your neighbor as yourself. In the past years, thousands of people have been the recipients of the nurturing of our extraordinary lady." *



Born in Amarillo, Texas, on December 13, 1922, Margaret was raised amidst the rich history of her family, early settlers in Amarillo. She was the daughter of John Kirkpatrick and Margaret Curtis Boyce, and her roots ran deep in the Texan soil. Margaret's early years in Amarillo shaped her character and instilled in her a deep appreciation for family, community, and heritage.



After completing her education in Amarillo public schools and Amarillo Junior College, Margaret pursued higher education at the University of Texas in Austin. There, she excelled academically and earned her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics in 1944. Margaret's time in Austin was transformative; she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and formed friendships that would last a lifetime. Her educational journey continued at Columbia University in New York City, where she earned her Master of Arts degree in 1945. Living in the bustling city, far from her Texas roots, broadened her horizons and shaped her perspectives in ways she would carry with her throughout her life.



In 1951, Margaret married the love of her life, Shepherd Spencer Neville Brown of Waco, Texas. Their union was marked by enduring love, mutual respect, and unwavering support for each other. Together, they weathered life's challenges and celebrated its joys. Margaret and Spencer were blessed with five children: Maria, Spencer Jr., Margaret, Stanton, and Boyce. Tragically, they lost their beloved daughter, Maria, at the tender age of 8, a loss that deeply impacted them. Despite their grief, Margaret and Spencer turned their pain into purpose, offering solace to other grieving parents and becoming beacons of hope for those in despair.



Margaret's life was defined by her boundless love for her family and community. Her generosity knew no bounds, and her kindness touched the lives of thousands. She was a nurturing presence, offering comfort and encouragement to anyone in need. Margaret's faith in Jesus Christ was the guiding force behind her actions, inspiring her to live a life of compassion, love, and service.



Margaret's contributions to her community were vast and impactful. She was a founding member of St. Paul's School in Waco, which opened its doors in 1956, offering preschool through sixth-grade education. Her dedication to education was further evident in her role as a professor at the University of Texas, where she taught Home Economics from 1946 to 1951. Margaret's influence extended beyond the classroom; she played a pivotal role in cultural and artistic endeavors in Waco.



In the 1960s, Margaret's passion for historical preservation led her to become actively involved in organizations such as the National Society of Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA), Sulgrave Manor, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Her commitment to preserving historical sites and educating the public about their significance was unwavering. She served as the president of the NSCDA Texas chapter and played a key role in supporting the Neil-Cochran House Museum in Austin, Texas. Margaret also served internationally as a board member for Sulgrave Manor, George Washington's ancestral home in Banbury, England. Her dedication to preserving history transcended borders, leaving a lasting legacy on both sides of the Atlantic.



Margaret's love for the arts was exemplified through her appointment by the Governor of Texas to the Texas Commission on the Arts. She was also a founding member and National Advisory Board member for the National Museum of Women in the Arts Museum in Washington, D.C. Her involvement in these institutions underscored her belief in the power of art to inspire, educate, and bring communities together.



One of Margaret's crowning achievements was her instrumental role in reviving the Waco Cotton Palace pageant in 1970. Her vision and determination brought together a diverse group of individuals, creating a cultural phenomenon that celebrated Waco's history and talent. The pageant not only provided scholarships to talented performers but also injected millions of dollars into the local economy. Margaret's legacy lived on through this annual event, fostering a sense of community and pride among Wacoans.



Despite her numerous accomplishments and accolades, Margaret remained humble and approachable. She possessed a rare ability to connect with people on a personal level, remembering names and stories with a warmth that endeared her to all. Her sparkling eyes and benevolent smile were a reflection of her radiant soul, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she encountered.



Margaret Cannon Boyce Brown's passing left a void in the lives of those who knew her, but her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication to others lives on. As friends and family gather to celebrate her life, they are encouraged to wear colorful attire, a fitting tribute to Margaret's vibrant spirit.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts to:



Festival on the Brazos (formerly Waco Cotton Palace Pageant), c/o Missy Larson, P. 0. Box 7211, Waco, TX, 76714



Sulgrave Manor- https://www.sulgravemanor.us/donate/



St. Paul's Episcopal Day School - c/o M'Lissa Howan, 517 Columbus Ave, Waco, TX, 76701 or http://www.speswaco.org/about/contact-us.cfm



The family has established an email address for those of you who wish to share a memory or story about Margaret that you would like to share with the family. Please email your memories or story to: margaretbrownstories@gmail.com



Leave a message or memory of Margaret on her "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.



*Barcus, N. (1994, April). Margaret Cannon Boyce Brown: The Magic of An Extraordinary Lady. Discover Magazine, Page 28.



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