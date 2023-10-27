BROWN, Mardell



Mardell Brown, 90, of Decatur, GA passed on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 28,2023 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland Street NE Atlanta, GA 30303. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 from 12 PM - 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4737 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.



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