Obituaries

Brown, Mardell

Oct 27, 2023

BROWN, Mardell

Mardell Brown, 90, of Decatur, GA passed on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 28,2023 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland Street NE Atlanta, GA 30303. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 from 12 PM - 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4737 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.

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Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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