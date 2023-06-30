BROWN, Maceo A.



Atlanta, GA-Family, friends and colleagues are saddened by the passing of Southwest Atlanta Entrepreneur Maceo A. Brown, who 33 years ago started the largest African American owned and operated security and alarm monitoring company in Georgia. Being remembered by many for his leadership, business acumen and philanthropy, his legacy as an industry leader will continue on.



Celebration of Life for Maceo A. Brown, Viewing, Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Gregory B. Levett & Sons, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. Saturday, July 1, 2023 12:00 noon Viewing, 1:00 PM Memorial Service, Word Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Maceo's Kids, Inc. Non-profit Organization, 2820 Campbellton Road, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30311, Website: www.maceoskids.org.



