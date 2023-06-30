Brown, Maceo

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

BROWN, Maceo A.

Atlanta, GA-Family, friends and colleagues are saddened by the passing of Southwest Atlanta Entrepreneur Maceo A. Brown, who 33 years ago started the largest African American owned and operated security and alarm monitoring company in Georgia. Being remembered by many for his leadership, business acumen and philanthropy, his legacy as an industry leader will continue on.

Celebration of Life for Maceo A. Brown, Viewing, Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Gregory B. Levett & Sons, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. Saturday, July 1, 2023 12:00 noon Viewing, 1:00 PM Memorial Service, Word Of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, 212 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Maceo's Kids, Inc. Non-profit Organization, 2820 Campbellton Road, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30311, Website: www.maceoskids.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Families sue Georgia challenging law banning treatment for trans minors3h ago

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Kemp puts additional $5.7M into seemingly endless water wars legal fight
8h ago

Credit: JESSICA McGOWAN / jmcgowan@ajc.com

Christine King Farris, MLK’s last sibling, has died
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
6h ago

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Duckworth, Daylin
2h ago
Steele, Carolyn
2h ago
Thompson, Wayne
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
11h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
17h ago
What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top