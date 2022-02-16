BROWN, Lynell Lane
Age 80, of Atlanta, GA passed February 3, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:00 AM in our chapel. Reverend Walter Kimbrough, Eulogist. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
