Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Brown, Lynell

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, Lynell Lane

Age 80, of Atlanta, GA passed February 3, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:00 AM in our chapel. Reverend Walter Kimbrough, Eulogist. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Baker, James
1h ago
Goldsmith, Jere
1h ago
Hull, Charles
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top