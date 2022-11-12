ajc logo
Brown, Lonnie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROWN, Lonnie

Lonnie "Joe" Brown, 89, of Forest Park, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Hiram Edoris Brown and Eunice Lorene Spivey Brown Saturday, March 4, 1933.

Joe rejoins his loving wife, Betty Ruth Brown; and grandchild, Josie Snider. Lonnie is survived by his daughters, Ruth Brown Snider, and Sherion Avis Lefever (Arnold); son, Kennith Brown; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Joe proudly served his country after leaving high school.

He was an electrician working for Siemens, Incorporated. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to share his wit and humor and make everyone around him laugh. He always had a twinkle in his eyes.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville at 11:00 AM. Visitation will occur Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the funeral home from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Lonnie will be laid to rest at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories of Lonnie on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

