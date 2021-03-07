Brown, Linda

X

Mrs. Linda W. Brown (70) of Decatur, Georgia passed Sunday, February 28, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Brown will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 8, 2021, at our South Dekalb Chapel 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Attendance is by INVITATION only. The Service will be Live Streamed. Mrs. Brown will be laid to rest at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, Georgia. Visitation will be held 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., (404)241-5656.

