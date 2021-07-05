ajc logo
Brown, Leonard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BROWN, Leonard

Celebration of Life for Mr. Leonard D. Brown will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11AM in our Gwinnett Chapel. Burial at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6, from 9AM-11AM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

