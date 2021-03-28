X

BROWN, Lenora J.

Homegoing Services for Lenora J. Brown, of Decatur, will be held Monday, March 29, 2021; 11:00 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Brother Edward Keyton, Officiating and Dr. Kelvin Teamer, Eulogist. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the mortuary from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. She is survived by her husband, Amos Brown; son, London (Lindsey) Brown grandsons, Donovan and David Brown; sisters and brother, Shearl (Henry) Agarrat, Theodore (Shirley) Johnson, III, Paulette Johnson, and Olive Johnson; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Doris Brown Williams, Pamela Brown Releford, Sandra Brown Trice, Tunya (Gary) Smith, and Joe Brown, Jr.; four nieces, eight nephews, host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 4252 Wyndham Park Circle Decatur, Georgia 30034 at 9:45 AM.

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.




Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

