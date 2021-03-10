X

Brown, Lanelle

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BROWN, Lanelle (Ashworth)

Lanelle Ashworth Brown, 89, passed peacefully from this world on March 2, 2021. Affectionally known as Nell by loved ones, she was born June 27, 1931 on a farm in Comer, Georgia, to Farris and Annie Berryman Ashworth. Lanelle worked at Lockheed Martin until she retired. She is survived by her sister, Amelia A. Freeman (William) and was predeceased by her husband, Wendell (Bill) A. Brown. Per her request, Lanelle was cremated and will have no service. Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel will be in charge of arrangements.

