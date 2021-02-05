X

Brown, Kenith

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BROWN, Kenith Edward

Kenith Edward Brown August 6, 1955 - January 23, 2021, died of complications due to Covid19 Virus. Born in Montgomery, AL. Mr. Brown attended Decatur High School in Decatur, GA graduating in 1973, he then joined the US Navy and served his country until 1981. Mr. Brown was an ordained preacher, house builder, faith teacher, construction worker, published author/poet, and good friend. Kenith is survived by wife Mabel Hawkins Brown, son Henry Edward Brown II, mother Vivian Webb Brown, and brother Steven E. Brown. A Celebration of Kenith E. Brown will be Feb 6, 2021 at Fresh Anointing House of Worship 6000 Monticello Dr Montgomery AL and Feb 7, 2021 from 3 to 5 PM at the home of his family in Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenith Edward Brown's name can be made to Veterans Empowerment Organization, Fresh Anointing House of Worship Montgomery, AL, and/or Solid Rock AME Zion Church Lithonia, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.