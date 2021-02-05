BROWN, Kenith Edward



Kenith Edward Brown August 6, 1955 - January 23, 2021, died of complications due to Covid19 Virus. Born in Montgomery, AL. Mr. Brown attended Decatur High School in Decatur, GA graduating in 1973, he then joined the US Navy and served his country until 1981. Mr. Brown was an ordained preacher, house builder, faith teacher, construction worker, published author/poet, and good friend. Kenith is survived by wife Mabel Hawkins Brown, son Henry Edward Brown II, mother Vivian Webb Brown, and brother Steven E. Brown. A Celebration of Kenith E. Brown will be Feb 6, 2021 at Fresh Anointing House of Worship 6000 Monticello Dr Montgomery AL and Feb 7, 2021 from 3 to 5 PM at the home of his family in Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenith Edward Brown's name can be made to Veterans Empowerment Organization, Fresh Anointing House of Worship Montgomery, AL, and/or Solid Rock AME Zion Church Lithonia, GA.

