BROWN, Johnny Mack
Services on Friday, February 26, 2021, 1:00 PM, in Elizabeth's Chapel. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Atlanta.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Credit: File
BROWN, Johnny Mack
Services on Friday, February 26, 2021, 1:00 PM, in Elizabeth's Chapel. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Atlanta.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW