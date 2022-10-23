ajc logo
Brown, Jimmy

BROWN, Jimmy, MD

Jimmy Sheppard Brown, MD, 80, passed away at his home on October 14, 2022 after a prolonged illness. Dr. Brown was born and raised in Atlanta, the son of the late Mae Sheppard Brown and John Willie Brown.

He graduated from Vanderbilt University and then attended medical school at Emory University. Following his residency in pediatrics at Emory/Grady, Dr. Brown served in the Navy for two years. He then returned to the Atlanta area and practiced as a pediatrician in Buckhead and Peachtree Corners for 37 years.

Dr. Brown is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruth Cardwell Brown, MD; a son, Andrew Brown (Jennifer) of Chadds Ford, PA; a daughter, Laura Brown of Decatur, GA; four grandchildren, Carson Brown, Chloe Brown, Michael Liatis, Eva Ruth Liatis; and a brother, John Brown of Greensboro, GA.

Often seen as a quiet man, Dr. Brown had a droll sense of humor and was known for his kindness and enjoyment of children. He and his wife enjoyed traveling together and he especially appreciated history and historical places. In his later years, he took great pleasure in the time spent with his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or curePSP.




