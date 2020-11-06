BROWN, James E. "Jim"
Of East Point, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Service to be announced. Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
