Brown, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROWN, James Ward

We regret to announce that James Ward Brown "Jim", left this world on May 12, at 7:24 PM.

Jim was born in 1933, in Cookeville, Tennessee, and lived there until after college, except for one year in Chattanooga.

He attended Tennessee Tech and graduated in 1953. He then served in the Army Signal Corps for 2 years at Fort Monmouth, NJ.

Jim and his wife to be, Joan, met at Red Bank Presbyterian Church, and were married there in 1957.

Their children Jan and Jim Jr., were born in Atlanta, GA, in 1958 and 1961, and the family began a life of transfers. Jim worked for Burroughs and Unisys for 33 years, in many different positions across the company. In his role in charge of Europe and Asia Pacific, he traveled a great deal which he enjoyed. Jim and Joan retired back in Atlanta, and settled at St. George Village, in Roswell.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Jim; granddaughters, Jill, Rebecca, Emily, Megan; his great-grandson, Karl; and his brother-in-law, S. Richard Gentry. He was preceded in death by daughter, Jan; and granddaughter, Lindsey.

We would like to thank the residents and care partners of St. George, for all the care and support of the family.

A Memorial to Peachtree Presbyterian Church of Atlanta Georgia can be made.

A Memorial Service will take place on June 2, at 2:00 PM, at Roswell Funeral Home, in Roswell, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

