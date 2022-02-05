BROWN, James



James Frederick Brown, 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 17, 2022.



Fred was born in Atlanta, GA to Charles and Sarah Brown on November 22, 1938. He attended Northside High School where he was named "All Greater Atlanta," "All State" and was selected to play in the Georgia All-Star Football Game. Brown lettered from 1957-1960 and was selected All-SEC freshman in 1957 and All-SEC sophomore in 1958. He led the SEC in yards rushing per carry (6.6). He made All-SEC in 1960 and led the SEC in pass receiving with 31 receptions. Brown was voted "Best Runner in the Conference" by SEC coaches. He gained 2,133 all-purpose yards in his career and had 13 touchdowns and a 5.14 career rushing average. He caught more touchdown passes during his career than any Georgia back except Lamar "Racehorse" Davis (seven.) Brown played with the Buffalo Bills from 1961-1963, returning a kickoff 100 yards his first play as a professional. Fred, an agent with State Farm Insurance in Dunwoody, likely would have played longer professionally except for injuries. His statistical box score at Georgia and in Buffalo is quite impressive.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julia Rauton. He is survived by his wife, Emily Linda Marcrum Brown; sons, Patrick Brown and Jason Brown; brother, Dr. Harry Wayne Brown; and one grandson, Johnny Mack Brown.



A visitation for Fred will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road Ne, Atlanta, GA 30319. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM. A committal service will occur at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville, GA.



