BROWN, Jada
Age 37, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023, 1 PM, at Dixie Hill Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
BROWN, Jada
Age 37, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 7, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023, 1 PM, at Dixie Hill Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral